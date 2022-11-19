For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Very cold. Low near 10F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's going to be feeling and looking like winter today with cold temperatures and lots of light to moderate snow. More in the forecast tomorrow. Track the snow and see how much will fall here.
Up to an inch of wet, slushy snow is expected to accumulate between 5 and 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, which expects medium travel impacts.
It's not going to be pleasant this weekend. Wind chills will reach the single digits Friday night and it looks even colder for Saturday night. Still a chance for snow as well. Full details here.
Temperatures still below normal today. Showers will start to push back in tonight and will continue for Tuesday. See when rain and snow are most likely and how much snow is expected here.
Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
Snow chance today with an area of low pressure working over us. Snow chance tomorrow with a cold front. See how much more snow is expected and what will happen to temperatures behind the front here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Q: How is the 2022 hurricane season going?
Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today'…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. 16 degrees is today's low. The Madison area should see a li…