 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 16F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees tomorrow. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics