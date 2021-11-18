 Skip to main content
Nov. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

For the drive home in Madison: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 21F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

