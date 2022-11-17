Nov. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.