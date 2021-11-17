This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Southern Wisconsin could see 1 to 3 inches on Sunday in the first accumulating snow of the season, according to forecasters.
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Rainy, windy Veterans Day for southern Wisconsin, then colder with first snow of season possible Friday
Snow on Friday may accumulate on grassy surfaces, but pavement accumulations are unlikely, according to forecasters.
