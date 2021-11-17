 Skip to main content
Nov. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Thursday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

