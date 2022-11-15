 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Occasional snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Wednesday, there is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

