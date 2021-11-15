 Skip to main content
Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Nov. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Madison's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

