Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.