This evening's outlook for Madison: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 80% chance of precipitation. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
Related to this story
Most Popular
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Temperatures still below normal today. Showers will start to push back in tonight and will continue for Tuesday. See when rain and snow are most likely and how much snow is expected here.
Just isolated showers this morning before a dry and pleasant afternoon. Rain much more likely for Thursday and a few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! With cold temperatures sticking around and an area of low pressure working over us, the chance for snow returns Saturday. Full details here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. A rain chance is coming back for Wednesday though with a warm front. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Q: How is the 2022 hurricane season going?
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine …
Last week we saw temperatures soar into the 70s on the first three days of the month before plummeting back to more normal levels.
This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Madison people should be prepared for tempe…