Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
