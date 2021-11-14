 Skip to main content
Nov. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in Madison Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

