Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Mostly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on madison.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Last week we saw temperatures soar into the 70s on the first three days of the month before plummeting back to more normal levels.
Just isolated showers this morning before a dry and pleasant afternoon. Rain much more likely for Thursday and a few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
Feeling completely different today compared to yesterday! With cold temperatures sticking around and an area of low pressure working over us, the chance for snow returns Saturday. Full details here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. A rain chance is coming back for Wednesday though with a warm front. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Madison area Monday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 …
This evening's outlook for Madison: Partly cloudy skies. Low 22F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Madison people should be prepared for tempe…
For the drive home in Madison: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It wi…