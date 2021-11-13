 Skip to main content
Nov. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Madison tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

