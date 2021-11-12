 Skip to main content
Nov. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Cloudy. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Local Weather

