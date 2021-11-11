This evening in Madison: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.
Nov. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
