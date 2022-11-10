For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.
Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin
With a cold front stalling out in southern Wisconsin today, lots of rain is expected for some. Cold and very windy for everyone Saturday. Get all the details in our complete weekend forecast.
Southerly winds between 20-30 miles per hour are expected to peak between 4 a.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday alongside a cold front. Some gusts may reach up to 50-55 miles per hour.
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
Last week we saw temperatures soar into the 70s on the first three days of the month before plummeting back to more normal levels.
Just isolated showers this morning before a dry and pleasant afternoon. Rain much more likely for Thursday and a few severe storms can't be ruled out. Get all the details in our updated forecast.
Cooler today than Sunday, but right where we should be for early November. Seasonable temperatures tonight as well. What temperatures are expected for Election Day? Any chance of rain? Find out here.
No umbrella needed if you'll be hitting the polls today. A rain chance is coming back for Wednesday though with a warm front. See when rain is most likely and what will happen to temperatures here.
Our planet's rising temps are making it harder for planes to take off. It could force some airlines to leave passengers on the ground.
It’s cold. You might have seen a few snowflakes fly Monday. And it has you thinking of shovels and scarves.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Madison area. It should reach a comfortable 63 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Today's weathe…