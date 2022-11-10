 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nov. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Madison: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Friday, Madison people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit madison.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics