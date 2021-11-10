 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Nov. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

Tonight's weather conditions in Madison: Rain likely. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Madison temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Madison could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit madison.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rittenhouse says man threatened twice to kill him

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics