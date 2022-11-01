 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nov. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Madison folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Madison area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

