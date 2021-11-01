 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Southern Wisconsin

This evening's outlook for Madison: Mostly clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Madison tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit madison.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

