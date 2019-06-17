While it might be sunny Monday afternoon in south-central Wisconsin, it could be the last time we see the sun until later in the week.
The sun is not helping temperatures rise even to normal readings for the days heading in the official start of summer on Friday.
The National Weather Service said the normal high on the first day of summer is 80 in Madison, and the forecast is looking at highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.
The day-to-day outlook in Madison:
- Monday afternoon: Mostly cloudy, high near 72.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 57.
- Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 75.
- Tuesday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 62.
- Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 69.
- Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 57.
- Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 69.
- Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 59.
- Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.
- Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 62.
- Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 75.
- Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 64.
- Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 75.