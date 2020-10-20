Northern Wisconsin bracing for season’s first snowstorm, but southern half of state to escape

While snow will be measured in inches in northern Wisconsin on Tuesday, the southern part of the state will dodge that and see temperatures pushing 70 on Thursday with possible thunderstorms, according to forecasters.

Eau Claire is under a winter weather advisory on Tuesday with 3 to 5 inches of snow likely, falling heaviest from noon through early evening, the National Weather Service said, adding that another storm system is developing for Sunday with accumulating snow possible again.

Green Bay also is under a winter weather advisory with 2 to 5 inches of slushy snow accumulating on grassy surfaces during the late afternoon and evening on Tuesday, while La Crosse could experience a period of wintry mix late in the morning through the afternoon, with minor snow accumulations on grassy surfaces and on ridge tops, the Weather Service said.

Storms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday night for La Crosse, with an isolated strong or severe storm possible Thursday afternoon and evening, and hail and strong winds the primary hazards.

The storm system on Monday pummeled parts of Iowa, dumping 9 inches of snow just north of Des Moines, AccuWeather reported.