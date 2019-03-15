After two days of tumultuous weather in Wisconsin, we deserve to get back to normal.

The National Weather Service forecast is very early spring-like for the Madison area, with high temperatures in the 40s and lows in the 20s, with just a few small chances for rain or snow.

The temperatures should temper the rapid snow and ice melt that happened on Wednesday and Thursday, with very mild weather causing the fast meltdown and the subsequent flooding in many areas of the state.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

Friday night: A 20 percent chance of snow showers between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., low around 23. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 38.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 22.

Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 40.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 23.

Monday: Partly sunny, high near 39.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 24.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 45.

Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of rain showers before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers to 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 1 a.m., low around 29.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers, high near 46.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 28.

Thursday: Sunny, high near 49.