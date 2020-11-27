No travel worries as quiet week of weather ahead for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Holiday travelers returning home should have no problems across southern Wisconsin, with a quiet week of weather ahead featuring highs in the 40s through the weekend, before it turns much colder next week, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Friday, look for cloudy skies through mid-morning gradually clearing, with a high near 41 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 26, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 49 and southwest winds around 10 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 32, Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 44 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting to 30 mph.
The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 32, 36, 37 and 36, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 24, 22, 24, and 24.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a quiet week ahead, with highs in the 40s over the weekend, but much colder next week.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 43, 49, 43, 31, 35,39 and 40, and overnight lows around 26, 33, 24, 20, 26 and 24.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 44 at 1:30 p.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 21 degrees below the record high of 65 for Nov. 26, set in 1990.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 36 at 6:21 a.m., 12 degrees above the normal low and 41 degrees above the record low of 5 below for Nov. 26, set in 1977.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.85 inches, 0.23 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 8.64 inches of precipitation, 1.03 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 37.79 inches of precipitation, 5.36 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 26 is 1.19 inches in 2015.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s November total stayed at 2.2 inches, 0.5 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 2.3 inches, 0.9 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 26 is 3.8 inches in 1940 and 1971.
Photos: Remembering the monster blizzard of 1947 in Madison
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!