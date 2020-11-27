No travel worries as quiet week of weather ahead for southern Wisconsin

Holiday travelers returning home should have no problems across southern Wisconsin, with a quiet week of weather ahead featuring highs in the 40s through the weekend, before it turns much colder next week, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Friday, look for cloudy skies through mid-morning gradually clearing, with a high near 41 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 26, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 49 and southwest winds around 10 mph.

After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 32, Sunday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 44 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest winds at 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon and gusting to 30 mph.

The Weather Service said skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 32, 36, 37 and 36, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 24, 22, 24, and 24.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a quiet week ahead, with highs in the 40s over the weekend, but much colder next week.