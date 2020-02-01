No snow emergency declaration, but snow plows will be out in force on Sunday

Despite the lack of significant snowfall recently and no declaration of a snow emergency from the city, residential plowing will be underway on Sunday and residents are encouraged to choose off-street parking options.

Many residential streets in Madison still have a layer of snow and ice from the last citywide plowing operation, the city said in a statement. Relatively high temperatures forecasted for Sunday -- the National Weather Service is calling for a high of 45 degrees -- are expected to partially melt this layer.

"As traffic drives through thawing hard pack, it will churn the snow, making the roads slushy and sloppy," the city said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting on Sunday morning, about 65 plowing vehicles operated by heavy equipment contractors and the Streets Division will push the slush off roadways. Otherwise, deep ruts would form and freeze in driving lanes.

Driveways and crosswalks will be blocked by snow plowed off the roads. The city urged residents to proceed cautiously as they navigate the city on Sunday.