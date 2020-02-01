No snow emergency declaration, but snow plows will be out in force on Sunday

Next 12 Hours
Despite the lack of significant snowfall recently and no declaration of a snow emergency from the city, residential plowing will be underway on Sunday and residents are encouraged to choose off-street parking options.
Many residential streets in Madison still have a layer of snow and ice from the last citywide plowing operation, the city said in a statement. Relatively high temperatures forecasted for Sunday -- the National Weather Service is calling for a high of 45 degrees -- are expected to partially melt this layer.
"As traffic drives through thawing hard pack, it will churn the snow, making the roads slushy and sloppy," the city said.
You have free articles remaining.
Starting on Sunday morning, about 65 plowing vehicles operated by heavy equipment contractors and the Streets Division will push the slush off roadways. Otherwise, deep ruts would form and freeze in driving lanes.
Driveways and crosswalks will be blocked by snow plowed off the roads. The city urged residents to proceed cautiously as they navigate the city on Sunday.
"Roadway users may encounter plowing vehicles and residential areas may be wet and slippery from the melting snow," the city said. "Therefore, if you are making your way through the city on Sunday, perhaps to a gathering to a watch a sporting event, please remember to make good choices and remain alert. And be sure to give the plowing equipment room to do their work safely."
The operation is expected to be complete by early evening. The city intends to have roadways clear before the snowfall in the forecast for the week ahead.