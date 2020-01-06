No sign of polar vortex unleashing frigid air as southern Wisconsin enjoys abnormally warm winter

"When you have a strong polar vortex, it tends to keep frigid air pent up so that it is difficult for long-lasting outbreaks of frigid conditions to reach the middle latitudes, including portions of the Midwest and Northeast," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "We generally expect the polar vortex to remain strong through at least the middle of the month and possibly longer. Even if the polar vortex was to weaken, it could still take another week or two for widespread colder air to move southward toward the contiguous states. We still expect some brief bouts of cold air to knock down temperatures for a couple of days at a time over the northern Plains and Upper Midwest.

"There are some signs that the polar vortex may weaken and become somewhat elongated, which may allow Arctic air to move southward late in the month, but we are a little suspicious about that potential this far out.”

In Madison on Monday, look for increasing clouds, with a high near 42 and west winds around 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 27, Tuesday’s forecast features a chance for flurries before 9 a.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 35 and west winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.