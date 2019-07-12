When the weekend forecast calls for high temperatures in the 80s, and that's the coolest it will be through next weekend, that is definitely hot summer weather in south-central Wisconsin.
Forecasters are looking at highs in the low 90s starting Monday, with heat index values possibly reaching into triple digits.
The heat index is what it feels like when temperature and humidity are combined, the reverse of the wind chill in winter.
The National Weather Service doesn't have any heat watches or warnings for south-central Wisconsin at the moment, but as the temperatures rise, we could see warnings next week.
There are few chances for rain knocking temperatures down.
We could see a shower or storm late Friday night and Saturday morning, then again Tuesday night through Thursday, but chances are very low.
The mid-week rain would be from the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry, expected to hit the Gulf Coast this weekend.
27 Storm Track meteorologist John Zeigler said the weekend looks great, with highs of 87 on Friday and 86 both Saturday and Sunday, under mostly sunny skies.
Sunshine continues Monday with a high of 91, then more of the same on Tuesday.
The Weather Service brings temperatures down to the 80s Wednesday and Thursday, but other forecasters are still calling for highs in the 90s those two days and next weekend as well.
Thursday's high in Madison was the normal 82, 18 degrees below the record high of 100 for July 11, set in 1936.
The low of 61 also was the normal, 15 degrees above the record low of 46 for the date, set in 1968 and tied in 1978.
No rain fell at the airport, keeping the July rainfall total at 2.14 inches, 0.59 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on July 11 was 3.82 inches in 1878.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 7.30 inches of rain, 1.21 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 23.11 inches of precipitation, 5.19 inches above normal.