Following a wet spring, early summer and July, it seems hard to believe there's no rain in the forecast through Sunday in south-central Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service has a short stretch of patchy fog in the forecast for early Wednesday morning, but that's the only mention of moisture for the region.
Days should be sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s, while nights should be clear with lows in the 50s to low 60s.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Monday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 78.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 59.
- Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 73.
- Tuesday night: Patchy fog after 4 a.m., low around 55.
- Wednesday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., otherwise sunny, high near 77.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 55.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 80.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 58.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 83.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 84.
- Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 63.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 83.