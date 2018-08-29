Even though the weather forecast has no rain in it on Wednesday or Thursday, flooding concerns are mounting because of the torrential rains that fell in south-central and central Wisconsin on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service said areal flooding will continue across Marquette, Green Lake, Columbia and Sauk counties, and river flooding is expected into late in the week.
Some of the worst river flooding is along the Baraboo River. The Weather Service said the river could crest at about 22 1/2 feet in Rock Springs by Friday, about 10 feet above normal river levels.
In Madison, flooding is still happening on the Isthmus because of water allowed to flow out of Lake Mendota at the Tenney Dam, but less rain fell Tuesday than expected, helping to alleviate the high water situation on the Yahara lakes.
A flood warning is in effect in Madison in the Yahara River area until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
After what seems to be a week's worth of rain, sunshine should take over later in the day on Wednesday and continue into Thursday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said high temperatures are a lot cooler now that a cold front moved through Madison, with highs only reaching 70 on Wednesday and 74 on Thursday.
There's a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm before 1 p.m. on Friday with the high near 75, then a better chance for rain late Friday night, mostly after the Badgers football game at Camp Randall Stadium, which begins at 8 p.m.
The weekend weather looks OK, with a mix of clouds and sun both Saturday and Sunday, highs around 80.
We could see rain develop Sunday night into Labor Day on Monday, with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Borremans said it should be partly sunny, warm and humid with a high of 86 on Tuesday, then increasing clouds and a chance for showers and thunderstorms next Wednesday with the high topping out at 87.
Tuesday's high of 83 was 5 degrees above normal and 12 degrees below the record high of 95 for Aug. 28, set in 1955.
The low on Tuesday was 68, 11 degrees above normal and 30 degrees above the record low of 38 for the date, set in 1968 and tied in 1982.
Rainfall totaled 1.03 inches at the airport, bringing the August rainfall total up to 10.40 inches, 6.53 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Aug. 28 was 3.00 inches in 1869.
For the meteorological summer of June through August, Madison has received 19.19 inches of rain, 6.60 inches above normal.
Since Jan.1, Madison has received 36.03 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 11.61 inches above normal.