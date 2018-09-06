Beleaguered residents in southern Wisconsin recovering from massive flooding are getting good news Thursday: there is no rain in the forecast.
Skies started to clear Thursday morning and are expected to stay rain-free all the way through next Thursday, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service said significant river flooding is still expected along the Baraboo River and minor flooding along the Rock, Crawfish, Pecatonica and Sugar rivers, as high water slowly recedes.
"River flooding is expected over portions of southern Wisconsin into next week," the Weather Service said.
A flood warning is still in effect for Madison's Isthmus, and will stay in effect until Monday afternoon.
Water is being released through the Tenney Dam from Lake Mendota, affecting city streets in that area; an updated list of street closings is available here.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said temperatures will be much cooler all the way to Monday, and humidity has also been knocked down.
Forecast highs are 73 on Thursday, 72 on Friday, 71 on Saturday, 72 on Sunday and 75 on Monday, with overnight lows in the low to mid-50s.
We could see a warmup beginning on Tuesday, with highs of 78, 80 and 82 forecast Tuesday, Wednesday and next Thursday.
Wednesday's high of 78 was 2 degrees above normal and 15 degrees below the record high of 93 on Sept. 5, set in 1922 and tied in 1954.
The low of 66 was 11 degrees above normal and 30 degrees above the record low of 36 for the date, set in 1962.
The gauge at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison totaled 0.74 inches of rain, bringing the September and meteorological fall (September through November) rainfall totals up to 2.85 inches, 2.28 inches above normal.
The record rainfall on Sept. 5 was 1.57 inches in 1947.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 38.88 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 13.49 inches above normal.