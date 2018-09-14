Fans heading to Camp Randall Stadium for the Badgers football game on Saturday and festival goers on Willy Street won't have to worry about rain.
The National Weather Service said the next chance for rain in Madison won't be until Monday night, with sunshine and warm temperatures in the forecast through Monday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Patchy fog after 4 a.m., mostly clear, low around 57.
- Saturday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m., mostly sunny, high near 79.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 60.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 80.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 64.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 81.
- Monday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., low around 64.
- Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 77.
- Tuesday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m., low around 56.
- Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 70.
- Wednesday night: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 58.
- Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 76.