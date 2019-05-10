The weather should be pretty nice this weekend in Madison, and it most likely will carry over into next week.
The National Weather Service is forecasting partly sunny skies and a high of 58 on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers on Sunday, with a high of 56.
Temperatures will be on the upswing next week, with highs approaching 70 later in the week.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Friday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 59.
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 41.
- Saturday: A 20% chance of showers after 10 a.m., partly sunny, high near 58.
- Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers after 4 a.m., low around 41.
- Sunday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 7 a.m., high near 56.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 41.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 62.
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 45.
- Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 67.
- Tuesday night: A 40% chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m., low around 51.
- Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers, partly sunny, high near 68.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 48.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 68.