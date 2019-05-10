The weather should be pretty nice this weekend in Madison, and it most likely will carry over into next week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting partly sunny skies and a high of 58 on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers on Sunday, with a high of 56.

Temperatures will be on the upswing next week, with highs approaching 70 later in the week.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area: