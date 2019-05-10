NWS 5-10-19 afternoon
The weather should be pretty nice this weekend in Madison, and it most likely will carry over into next week.

The National Weather Service is forecasting partly sunny skies and a high of 58 on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance of showers on Sunday, with a high of 56.

Temperatures will be on the upswing next week, with highs approaching 70 later in the week.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

  • Friday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 59.
  • Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 41.
  • Saturday: A 20% chance of showers after 10 a.m., partly sunny, high near 58.
  • Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers after 4 a.m., low around 41.
  • Sunday: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 7 a.m., high near 56.
  • Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 41.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 62.
  • Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 45.
  • Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 67.
  • Tuesday night: A 40% chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m., low around 51.
  • Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers, partly sunny, high near 68.
  • Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 48.
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 68.

