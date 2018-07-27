The last weekend of July could prove to be one of the best weekends of the summer in Madison.
Forecasters are calling for mostly to partly sunny skies and highs in the mid- to upper 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday,with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Guy Brown said the lows at night should be very comfortable, keeping in the mid- to upper 50s range all three nights.
Rain chances increase at the start of the work week, and temperatures bump up a bit as well.
The National Weather Service said there's a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and night with a high of 78, then a 30 percent chance of showers and storms Tuesday with a high of 79.
Brown is looking at a high of 83 on Wednesday with showers and storms possible at night, then an early shower possibly on Thursday with a high of 75.
Summer heat and humidity is expected to return next Friday with a high of 85.
The National Weather Service report for Thursday's readings was unavailable this morning.