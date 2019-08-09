Southern Wisconsin should enjoy plenty of sunshine and pleasantly warm temperatures through Sunday, before the next storm system moves in Monday into Monday night, according to forecasters.
On Friday in Madison, look for sunny skies with a high near 79, light northwest winds increasing to 5 to 10 miles per hour in the morning, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 58, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 79 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 mph.
There’s a 30 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms overnight Saturday into Sunday, mainly after 1 a.m., then a 20 percent chance Sunday before 1 p.m., with a low around 64 and high near 81 under partly sunny skies cooled by south winds around 5 mph turning out of the north in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Sunday into Monday around 65, chances for showers and storms return at 50 percent Monday, 60 percent Monday night, and 20 percent Tuesday before 1 p.m., with possible rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch Monday night, the Weather Service said.
The high Monday should be near 80 under mostly cloudy skies, sandwiched by lows around 65 and 63 Sunday night and Monday night.
Look for quiet weather Wednesday and Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 76 and 78, and lows Tuesday night and Wednesday night around 59 and 58.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts mostly nice weather over the next week, with storms developing Monday afternoon into the night.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 78 at 2:56 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 18 degrees below the record high of 96 for Aug. 8, set in 1894.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 60 at 11:40 p.m., the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 44 for Aug. 8, set in 1976.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, keeping Madison’s August total at 1.46 inches, 0.37 inches above normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 12.39 inches, 2.58 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 28.2 inches, 6.56 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 8 is 4.96 inches in 1906.