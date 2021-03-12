Nice weekend, followed by ugly Monday that could feature sleet and snow for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a nice weekend with highs peaking in the mid-50s on Saturday, but by Monday highs won’t get out of the 30s, with possible sleet and snow, according to forecasters.

The weekend will be much different well to the west and south, though, as Denver and the Rocky Mountains will see one of the biggest snowstorms ever seen there, and severe weather will hit the south-central U.S.

The looming storm threatens to be a long-duration event that could result in snow totals nearing 2 feet in Denver and 3 feet in places west of Denver, such as Boulder and Fort Collins, AccuWeather said.

The storm, which actually is a large southward dip in the jet stream that is expected to become a closed low-pressure area, could be very beneficial in boosting snow levels in the mountains and rain in lower elevations as soil conditions range from abnormally dry to exceptional drought in Colorado and much of the West, according to the latest report from the United States Drought Monitor.