Nice weekend, followed by ugly Monday that could feature sleet and snow for southern Wisconsin

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a nice weekend with highs peaking in the mid-50s on Saturday, but by Monday highs won’t get out of the 30s, with possible sleet and snow, according to forecasters.
The weekend will be much different well to the west and south, though, as Denver and the Rocky Mountains will see one of the biggest snowstorms ever seen there, and severe weather will hit the south-central U.S.
The looming storm threatens to be a long-duration event that could result in snow totals nearing 2 feet in Denver and 3 feet in places west of Denver, such as Boulder and Fort Collins, AccuWeather said.
The storm, which actually is a large southward dip in the jet stream that is expected to become a closed low-pressure area, could be very beneficial in boosting snow levels in the mountains and rain in lower elevations as soil conditions range from abnormally dry to exceptional drought in Colorado and much of the West, according to the latest report from the United States Drought Monitor.
Meanwhile, confidence is growing among AccuWeather meteorologists that one of the more threatening severe thunderstorm events of the year could unfold across the south-central U.S. this weekend.
In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 49 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 26, Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 54 and calm wind becoming southwest winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 34, Sunday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 48 and east winds at 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said there’s a 30% chance for snow early Monday morning; a 60% chance for snow and sleet before 10 a.m., then rain, snow, and sleet between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with snow after 2 p.m., Monday, possibly totaling a quarter- to half-inch of precipitation; a 40% chance for rain and snow Monday night before 1 a.m., then snow; and a 20% chance for rain after noon Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 38, 45, 45 and 41, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 29, 31, 28 and 24.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible rain/snow mix Sunday late at night into Monday, ending overnight; a possible light rain/snow mix Wednesday and again Thursday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 50, 56, 48, 37, 44, 46 and 42, and overnight lows around 24, 26, 27, 28, 27 and 26.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 56 at 12:09 a.m., 15 degrees above normal and 9 degrees below the record high of 65 for March 11, set in 1977, 2006 and 2012.
That record high on March 11, 2012 kicked off an incredible run of nine record highs in 12 days that included 83 on March 21, 2012 that was the warmest it's ever been in March in Madison, breaking the old mark of 82 set on March 29 in 1910 and 1986 and March 31 in 1981.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 34 at 11:22 p.m., 11 degrees above normal and 43 degrees above the record low of 9 below for March 11, set in 1948.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total at 0.06 inches, 0.61 inches below normal. Madison’s 2021 precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.19 inches, 1.16 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 11 is 0.89 inches in 1898.
With no snow on Thursday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at a trace, 3.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 43.2 inches, 1 inch below normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 11 is 6.2 inches in 1941.
While some snow piles remain, Madison’s official snow depth is zero.
