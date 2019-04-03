It should be a nice day in south-central Wisconsin on Wednesday, but the last remnants of winter could be coming Thursday.

The National Weather Service said sunshine early on Wednesday will be replaced by clouds later in the day, but the high temperature should reach 50, just about normal for the first week of April.

Those clouds moving in could bring rain and snow to the region.

There's a 40 percent chance of rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with snow mixing in between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., then turning back to rain. The high is forecast to hit 42.

The chance for rain continues Thursday night, but Friday should be dry, albeit cloudy, with a high of 54.

Saturday looks great, with partly sunny skies and a high of 63, which would be the warmest it's been in Madison since Oct. 22 last year when the high also was 63.

More rain moves in Saturday night, continuing into Sunday, with the high topping out at 62.

There are small chances for rain from Sunday night into Tuesday.

Monday's high is forecast to hit 56 and Tuesday's high should reach 49.

The high of 49 on Tuesday was 2 degrees below normal and 32 degrees below the record high of 81 for April 2, set in 1981.

The low of 35 was 4 degrees above normal and 25 degrees above the record low of 10 for the date, set in 1886.

The airport weather station took in 0.05 inch of precipitation (rain and melted snow), the first precipitation of April and 0.16 of an inch below normal.

The record precipitation total on April 2 was 0.90 inches in 1983.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 0.97 inches of precipitation, 1.44 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.47 inches of precipitation, 1.38 inches above normal.

A trace of snow fell at the airport on Tuesday, the first snowfall of April and 0.3 inches below normal for the month.

The record snowfall on April 2 was 4.9 inches in 1975.

For spring, Madison has received 2.8 inches of snow, 4.5 inches below normal, and 54.3 inches for the snow season, 5.9 inches above normal.