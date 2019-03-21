The first days of spring should be quite nice in the Madison area, with high temperatures pushing 50 and sunshine from Thursday through Saturday.

Forecasters are then calling for the chance of rain on Sunday and maybe a rain and snow shower mix Sunday night.

The National Weather Service pegs the chances for precipitation at 30 percent on Sunday with the high reaching 50, then 40 percent overnight.

The three days of dry weather should help flooding conditions across Wisconsin, but some rivers could be staying in flood stage through next week.

The State Emergency Operations Center said the Rock, Fox and Manitowoc Rivers will remain in moderate flood stage through next week, while the Crawfish River will stay in moderate flood stage through Friday.

The Trempealeau River had dropped to minor flood stage on Wednesday but went back to moderate flood stage overnight and is expected to stay that way into next week.

Two state highways in Dane County that had parts closed by flooding have reopened, including Highway 69 south of Verona and Highway 19 at Highway KP in the town of Berry.

Public infrastructure damage and emergency response costs have risen to almost $1.7 million in Wisconsin, with close to $1 million in road and bridge damage alone.

Emergency management offices across the state have received reports of 631 homes affected by flooding, including 500 in Manitowoc County.

The first day of spring in Madison on Wednesday was a little damp but only a trace of precipitation was recorded at the airport.

The high of 48 was 3 degrees above normal and 33 degrees below the record high of 81 for March 20, set in 2012.

The low of 33 was 7 degrees above normal and 40 degrees above the record low of 7 below for the date, set in 1965.

The March and meteorological spring (March through May) precipitation total stayed at 0.88 inches, 0.39 inches below normal.

The record precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid) total on March 20 was 1.39 inches in 2011.

Since Jan.1, Madison has received 6.38 inches of precipitation, 2.43 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 2.8 inches for March and spring, 2.3 inches below normal, and 54.3 inches for the snow season, 8.1 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on March 20 was 5.4 inches in 1927.