Nice weather in southern Wisconsin, while icy roads cause massive pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will see highs well above freezing for Christmas Eve and Christmas, according to forecasters, while freezing rain Thursday morning caused icy roads and led to a huge pile-up involving about 40 vehicles on Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reported freezing rain caused icy road conditions and multiple crashes starting about 5:45 a.m. along I-94 corridor from Menomonie to Black River Falls. Although authorities found a semi in the median on fire with two passenger vehicles underneath, the State Patrol reported no fatalities or injuries.
The state Department of Transportation also reported crashes and closures on other highways across central Wisconsin, including Highway 10 near Waupaca and Highway 10 near Weyauwega.
In Madison on Thursday, look for cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 41 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the west in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 30, Christmas Eve features a slight chance of drizzle between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., cloudy skies, a high near 45 and southeast winds around 10 mph turning out of the southwest in the afternoon.
Overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas, there’s a 20% chance for rain after midnight as the low falls to around 33.
On Christmas, there’s a 30% chance for rain, mixing with snow after 9 a.m., then gradually ending. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 and north winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 30% Sunday in the form of snow before 1 p.m., then rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m.; 70% Sunday night in the form of snow before 11 p.m., then rain and snow, with a quarter- to half-inch possible; 20% in the form of snow Monday night after midnight; 50% in the form of rain and snow Tuesday; and 20% in the form of snow Tuesday night.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday and Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 37, 38, 39 and 29, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 23, 31, 27 and 19.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts flurries possible Thursday morning; spotty, light rain possible on Christmas Eve, mainly later in the day; possible morning light rain and afternoon flurries on Christmas; a rain/snow mix developing Sunday later in the day and possible at night into Monday morning; late day mixed precipitation possible Tuesday; and flurries possible Wednesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Thursday through Wednesday should be near 42, 44, 37, 37, 38, 31 and 31, and overnight lows around 27, 33, 22, 26, 22 and 25.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 25 at 3:46 p.m., 5 degrees below the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 54 for Dec. 22, set in 1875.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 12 at 7:36 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 30 degrees above the record low of 18 below for Dec. 22, set in 1872.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.03 inches, 0.2 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 22.16 inches of precipitation, 14.57 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 22 is 1.18 inches, set in 1869.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.4 inches, 8.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 1 inch, 11.2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 22 is 5.9 inches, set in 2013.