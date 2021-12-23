Nice weather in southern Wisconsin, while icy roads cause massive pile-up on I-94 in western Wisconsin

Overnight Christmas Eve into Christmas, there’s a 20% chance for rain after midnight as the low falls to around 33.

On Christmas, there’s a 30% chance for rain, mixing with snow after 9 a.m., then gradually ending. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 and north winds around 10 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 30% Sunday in the form of snow before 1 p.m., then rain and snow between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., then snow after 5 p.m.; 70% Sunday night in the form of snow before 11 p.m., then rain and snow, with a quarter- to half-inch possible; 20% in the form of snow Monday night after midnight; 50% in the form of rain and snow Tuesday; and 20% in the form of snow Tuesday night.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday and Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 37, 38, 39 and 29, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 23, 31, 27 and 19.