South-central Wisconsin will see mostly nice weather for most of this week, with seasonably cool temperatures starting at mid-week, according to forecasters.
Look for plenty of sunshine and highs dropping to the 70s, with just a 20 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms Tuesday into Tuesday night and again on Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
Patchy dense fog, especially in areas that received heavy rain Sunday, is possible Monday morning, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, look for sunny skies, a high near 81 and north winds around 5 miles per hour becoming calm in the morning.
After an overnight low around 61 with patchy fog after 3 a.m., Tuesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 82 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 mph in the morning.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Wednesday, sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 77, 73, 74, 76 and 79, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 67, 54, 53, 55 and 59.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a nice week with highs in the 70s after mid-week chances for showers and storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, and again on Sunday.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 78 at 4:53 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 101 for Aug. 18, set in 1936.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 63 at 11:37 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 22 degrees above the record low of 41 for Aug. 18, set in 1977.
Officially, 0.48 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, boosting Madison’s August total to 2.49 inches, 0.06 inches below normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 13.42 inches, 2.15 inches above normal. The 2019 total rose to 29.23 inches, 6.13 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 18 is 3.39 inches in 2007.