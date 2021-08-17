Nice weather continues for southern Wisconsin, storm chances return later in week

Next 12 Hours
Southern Wisconsin will enjoy plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s, with just slight chances for thunderstorms at times into next week, according to forecasters
A few isolated storms will be possible over southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday and Thursday, and there will be additional chances for all of southern Wisconsin Friday through Sunday, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for sunny skies, a high near 82 and south winds around 5 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 64 with some patchy fog after 5 a.m. and before 8 a.m., Wednesday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 83 and southeast winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 64, Thursday’s forecast features a 20% chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., with sunny skies, a high near 87 and south winds around 5 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 30% Friday and Friday night, 40% Saturday, 20% Saturday night and Sunday, 30% Sunday night, and 20% Monday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday, with highs near 87, 83, 84 and 83, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 66, 69, 64 and 62.
27 Storm Track’s Katherine Noel forecasts a possible isolated shower or storm Friday, a few showers and storms possible Friday night, a few storms possible Sunday morning, and a possible isolated shower or storm Monday.
Noel said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 81, 84, 87, 87, 82, 83 and 84, and overnight lows around 63, 65, 66, 66, 62 and 64.
Monday’s high in Madison was 79 at 3:42 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 102 for Aug. 16, set in 1988.
Monday’s low in Madison was 53 at 5:24 a.m., 7 degrees below the normal low and 17 degrees above the record low of 38 for Aug. 16, set in 1979.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, keeping Madison’s August total at 2.15 inches, 0.07 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 8.33 inches, 3.68 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 15.51 inches, 9.63 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 16 is 3.25 inches in 1886.