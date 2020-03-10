Nice Tuesday, but more rain and snow on the way overnight into Wednesday for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
A nice Tuesday will follow a soggy Monday, but more rain and snow is on the way overnight into Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
The Sugar River near Brodhead may reach minor flood stage Tuesday night, and more rain is expected Thursday afternoon for the area, the National Weather Service said.
East-central Wisconsin could see 1 to 2 inches of slushy snow accumulation, with less than an inch in the Milwaukee metro area, and none in south-central of southwest Wisconsin.
Many other rivers will rise this week, but likely remain below flood stage, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour becoming light and variable in the afternoon.
Overnight into Wednesday, look for rain before 3 a.m., rain and snow between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then rain after 4 a.m. and mainly before 8 a.m., with a low around 35, a high near 48 and mostly calm wind.
Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is possible, and there should be no snow accumulation, the Weather Service said.
After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 38, there’s an 80% chance for rain Thursday, with a tenth to quarter of an inch possible, a high near 55 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the west in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for rain Thursday night, and a 20% chance for rain and snow Saturday into Saturday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 43, 39, 44 and 47, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 30, 26, 27 and 29.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a light rain and snow mix Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, scattered rain on Thursday, and a slight chance of a light rain/snow mix on Monday.
Tsaparis said highs Tuesday through Monday should be near 47, 50, 55, 45, 40, 44 and 49, and overnight lows around 35, 37, 31, 27, 23 and 27.
Monday’s high in Madison was 52 at 6:44 a.m., 12 degrees above normal and 14 degrees below the record high of 66 for March 9, set in 1977.
Monday’s low in Madison was 36 at 11:59 p.m., 14 degrees above normal and 44 degrees above the record low of 8 below for March 9, set in 1975.
Officially, 0.5 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.56 inches, 0.01 inches above normal. Madison’s 2020 precipitation total rose to 3.24 inches, 0.01 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for March 9 is 0.84 inches in 1918.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s March and meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 0.7 inches, 1.9 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 51.4 inches, 7.7 inches above normal.
Madison's record snowfall for March 9 is 5.7 inches in 1943.
