Nice Tuesday, but more rain and snow on the way overnight into Wednesday for southern Wisconsin

A nice Tuesday will follow a soggy Monday, but more rain and snow is on the way overnight into Wednesday for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

The Sugar River near Brodhead may reach minor flood stage Tuesday night, and more rain is expected Thursday afternoon for the area, the National Weather Service said.

East-central Wisconsin could see 1 to 2 inches of slushy snow accumulation, with less than an inch in the Milwaukee metro area, and none in south-central of southwest Wisconsin.

Many other rivers will rise this week, but likely remain below flood stage, the Weather Service said.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for partly sunny skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 46 and north winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Overnight into Wednesday, look for rain before 3 a.m., rain and snow between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., then rain after 4 a.m. and mainly before 8 a.m., with a low around 35, a high near 48 and mostly calm wind.

Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is possible, and there should be no snow accumulation, the Weather Service said.