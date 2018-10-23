Madison is in store for some beautiful fall weather Tuesday and Wednesday, before rain moves in later in the week.
Forecasters are calling for sunshine and highs in the upper 40s to 50 Tuesday and Wednesday, then clouds come in on Thursday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we could see a light shower Thursday night and again on Friday, with highs of 49 and 48 Thursday and Friday.
The National Weather Service said there's a 50 percent chance of showers late Friday night and a 40 percent chance of showers on Saturday.
Chances of rain continue Saturday night and Sunday, then taper off Sunday night.
Highs are expected to be around 50 Saturday and Sunday.
Monday should be partly sunny with a high near 49.
Borremans is looking at mostly to partly sunny skies and a high of 52 next Tuesday, with showers possible at night.
Monday's high of 63 was 6 degrees above normal and 18 degrees below the record high of 81 on Oct. 22, set in 1947.
The low of 30 was 7 degrees below normal and 13 degrees above the record low of 17 for the date, set in 1982.
No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the October total at 4.86 inches, 3.18 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Oct. 22 was 1.86 inches in 2001.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.32 inches of precipitation, 5.51 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 46.35 inches of precipitation, 16.72 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Oct. 22 was 1.3 inches in 1917.