Southern Wisconsin should see sunshine and highs breaking 80 on Friday, before falling back to the 60s Saturday and Sunday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 30 percent chance for showers, mainly before 9 a.m., patchy fog before 10 a.m., otherwise cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 72 and winds developing out of the northwest around 5 miles per hour in the morning, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 54, Friday’s forecaster features a 20 percent chance for showers between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., and showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m., with sunny skies, a high near 81 and west winds at 5 to 15 mph.
The chance for showers and storms is 40 percent overnight Friday into Saturday, with a low around 59, and 50 percent Saturday, with a high near 68 under mostly cloudy skies, and north winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the northeast in the afternoon.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 50, Sunday should see sunny skies, a high near 69 and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 20 percent Monday night and Tuesday, 30 percent Tuesday night, and 20 percent Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Monday, partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 69, 74 and 76, and lows Sunday night through Tuesday night around 49, 55 and 60.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts a possible few early showers and an isolated afternoon thundershower on Thursday, scattered showers and thundershowers Saturday, and a few showers and thundershowers Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be cloudy becoming partly sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, sunny Monday, partly sunny Tuesday, mostly cloudy Wednesday, and mostly sunny next Thursday, with highs near 78, 85, 71, 72, 71, 77, 79 and 82, and overnight lows around 55, 59, 49, 46, 51, 59, 61 and 57.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 72 at 5:27 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 19 degrees below the record high of 91 for May 29, set in 1991 and 2018.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 54 at 5:26 a.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 30 for May 29, set in 1965.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 6.17 inches, 2.88 inches above normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 10.31 inches, 1.42 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 15.81 inches, 4.24 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 29 is 0.92 inches in 1885.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s May total stayed at zero, 0.2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 5.7 inches, 4.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 57.2 inches, 6.3 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for May 29 is a trace in 1947.