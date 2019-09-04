South-central Wisconsin should see plenty of sunshine and comfortable highs in the 70s into the weekend, with chances for showers and thunderstorms returning Saturday night, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 70 and north winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 52 with patchy fog after 4 a.m., Thursday should see mostly sunny skies once the patchy fog lifts by 9 a.m., a high near 76 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 mph in the morning.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 60, Friday’s forecast features partly sunny skies, a high near 77 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 30 percent Saturday night into Sunday night, 20 percent Monday, 30 percent Monday night, and 20 percent Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 73, 68, 71 and 80, and overnight lows around 56, 53, 52 and 59.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 81 at 4:06 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 11 degrees below the record high of 92 for Sept. 3, set in 1939 and 1960.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 62 at 11:59 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 38 for Sept. 3, set in 1974.
Officially, 0.19 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.35 inches, 0.01 inches above normal. The 2019 total rose to 29.94 inches, 4.78 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 3 is 1.03 inches in 1870 and 1953.