South-central Wisconsin will enjoy a nice start to the week, before the coldest weather of the season arrives for the weekend, with highs just in the 40s and lows near freezing, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said minor to moderate flooding will continue on rivers across southern Wisconsin through mid-week, with dry weather helping before the next chance for thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday.
Highway 28 in Dodge County remains closed from Highway 175 to Interstate 41 due to water over the roadway.
In Madison on Monday, look for sunny skies, a high near 63 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 41, Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 66 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 46, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 68 and south winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms returns at 30 percent Thursday; 70 percent Thursday night, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, and higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; 80 percent Friday; 50 percent Friday night; 30 percent Saturday; and 20 percent Saturday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, and partly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 69, 63 falling to 54, 38 and 35, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 52, 59, 38 and 35.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a nice start to the week, showers Thursday night into Friday, and much colder for the weekend, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 65 at 3:31 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 25 degrees below the record high of 90 for Oct. 6, set in 1963.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 48 at 6:14 a.m., 6 degrees above the normal low and 26 degrees above the record low of 22 for Oct. 6, set in 1952.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 3.91 inches, 3.43 inches above normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 10.71 inches, 7.1 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 40.3 inches, 11.87 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 6 is 1.19 inches in 1949.
No snow has been recorded in Madison this snow season (since July 1), though back in 1964 half an inch fell here.