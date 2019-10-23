South-central Wisconsin will enjoy a nice start to Wednesday, but showers are likely later in the day, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s an 80% chance for showers, mainly after 5 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible, sunny skies to start turning increasingly cloudy, a high near 50 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
The chance for showers is 60% overnight, mainly before midnight, with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible, as the low falls to around 37.
Thursday should be partly sunny, with a high near 47 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers Saturday night, Sunday, Monday night and Tuesday, with some snow possibly mixing in on Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday and Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, and partly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 47, 54, 52, 44 and 44, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 29, 31, 38, 34 and 31.
You have free articles remaining.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few rain showers Tuesday afternoon and evening, isolated light showers and sprinkles ending after midnight, a few showers possible Saturday night and again Tuesday.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 50 at 12:03 a.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 31 degrees below the record high of 81 for Oct. 22, set in 1947.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 44 at 11:59 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal low and 27 degrees above the record low of 17 for Oct. 22, set in 1982.
Officially, 0.02 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s October total to 4.81 inches, 3.13 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison now has received 11.61 inches of precipitation (rain plus snow converted to liquid), 6.80 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 41.2 inches of precipitation, 11.57 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 22 is 1.86 inches in 2001.
Madison has not received any measurable snow this snow season (since July 1), but on Oct. 22, 1917, the city saw a record 1.3 inches for the date.