National Weather Service

The first days of spring are setting up nicely in Madison.

The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly sunny days and seasonal temperatures through Saturday, with just a slight chance for rain and maybe snow Sunday and Sunday night.

That would be the only precipitation we see in the next six days, the Weather Service said.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

  • Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 49.
  • Thursday night: Increasing clouds, low around 30.
  • Friday: Partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny, high near 44.
  • Friday night: Clear, low around 22.
  • Saturday: Sunny, high near 50.
  • Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 32.
  • Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m.
  • Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers to 3 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 3 a.m., low around 27.
  • Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 39.
  • Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 20.
  • Tuesday: Sunny, high near 43.
  • Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 27.
  • Wednesday: Sunny, high near 51.

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.