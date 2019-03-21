The first days of spring are setting up nicely in Madison.
The National Weather Service is forecasting mostly sunny days and seasonal temperatures through Saturday, with just a slight chance for rain and maybe snow Sunday and Sunday night.
That would be the only precipitation we see in the next six days, the Weather Service said.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Thursday afternoon: Mostly sunny, high near 49.
- Thursday night: Increasing clouds, low around 30.
- Friday: Partly sunny then gradually becoming sunny, high near 44.
- Friday night: Clear, low around 22.
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 50.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 32.
- Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m.
- Sunday night: A 40 percent chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers to 3 a.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 3 a.m., low around 27.
- Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 39.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 20.
- Tuesday: Sunny, high near 43.
- Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 27.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 51.