If you are planning a cookout on Mother's Day, or are going to UW-Madison commencement ceremonies at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, the weather should be nice on both days.

Forecasters are calling for sunshine on Saturday and clouds on Sunday, with highs in the low 60s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday.

There's a slight chance for rain Sunday.

Heading into the weekend, we should see sunshine and 58 on Friday.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said the nice weather should continue to start the new work and school week, with sun and 63 on Monday and sun and 70 on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said we could see showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday, with the high topping out at 68 on Wednesday.

Thursday should be mostly sunny with a high of 68.

Thursday's high of 60 in Madison was 6 degrees below normal and 32 degrees below the record high of 92 for May 9, set in 1934.

The low of 42 was 2 degrees below normal and 22 degrees above the record low of 20 for the date, set in 1966.

The precipitation gauge at the airport took in 0.08 of an inch of rain, putting the May total at 1.69 inches, 0.71 inches above normal.

The record precipitation (rain and melted snow) total on May 9 was 1.57 inches in 1990.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 5.83 inches of precipitation, 0.75 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 11.33 inches of precipitation, 2.07 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at zero for May; 5.7 inches for spring, 4.0 inches below normal; and 57.2 inches for the snow season, 6.4 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on May 9 was 0.6 inches in 1945.

The second biggest snowfall of May came on May 10, 1990, when 3.0 inches fell in the capital city. The biggest snowfall happened on May 3, 1873, when 4.8 inches fell in Madison.

The last measurable (above a trace) amount of snow in May in Madison was 0.7 inches on May 11, 1966.