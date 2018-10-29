It should be a nice start to the work and school week in Madison, with sunshine and a high around 50, but rain is in the forecast on Tuesday.
The National Weather Service said there's a 50 percent chance for showers Tuesday, mainly after 10 a.m., with a mild high of 56.
Trick or treaters should have nice weather to roam their neighborhoods on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and a high of 56 and no rain in the forecast heading into the evening and night.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we can expect partly sunny skies and a high of 50 on Thursday, then a few light showers could fall on Friday with the high only reaching 45.
The weekend should start out OK with partly sunny skies and a high of 46 on Saturday, before rain and snow showers develop Saturday night into Sunday.
The Weather Service said there's a 60 percent chance of rain and snow showers both Saturday night and Sunday. Sunday's high should top out at 47.
Borremans said showers are possible next Monday with a high of 47.
Sunday's high of 49 was 5 degrees below normal and 23 degrees below the record high of 72 for Oct. 28, set in 1945 and tied in 1948 and 1974.
The low of 43 was 8 degrees above normal and 27 degrees above the record low of 16 for the date, set in 1925 and tied in 1969.
A tenth of an inch of precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport on Sunday, putting the October total at 4.97 inches, 2.81 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Oct. 28 was 1.06 inches in 1874.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.43 inches of precipitation, 5.14 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 46.46 inches of precipitation, 16.35 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Oct. 28 was 0.3 inches, both in 1933 and 2002.