Enjoy the mild temperatures in Madison Wednesday and Thursday, because we could see a return to highs in the 30s by Saturday.

The National Weather Service said southerly breezes will push temperatures to the mid-50s, but that will change very quickly come Thursday night, as winds shift to the north.

The north winds will be accompanied by rain and snow Friday and Saturday, before the sun comes back on Sunday.

The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox Sign Up! Weather Alerts Daily weather updates each morning, plus real-time alerts. Severe Weather Alerts - Dane County Severe Weather Alerts - Columbia County Severe Weather Alerts - Dodge County Severe Weather Alerts - Green County Severe Weather Alerts - Iowa County Severe Weather Alerts - Jefferson County Severe Weather Alerts - Lafayette County Severe Weather Alerts - Rock County Severe Weather Alerts - Sauk County Obituaries I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, low around 30.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 55.

Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of rain after 9 p.m., low around 46.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high near 55.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 33.

Friday: An 80 percent chance of rain, starting after 1 p.m., high near 47. A quarter-inch of rain is possible.

Friday night: An 80 percent chance of precipitation, rain and snow before 1 a.m., then rain to 3 a.m., then snow after 3 a.m., low around 31. Up to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation is possible.

Friday night: An 80 percent chance of precipitation, rain and snow before 1 a.m., then rain to 3 a.m., then snow after 3 a.m., low around 31. Up to three-quarters of an inch of precipitation is possible. Saturday: An 80 percent chance of snow, possibly mixing with rain after 11 a.m., then gradually ending, high near 36.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, low around 18.

Sunday: Sunny, high near 38.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 23.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 44.