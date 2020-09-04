Nice Labor Day weekend for southern Wisconsin, but much colder next week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a nice Labor Day weekend with highs cracking 80, but it will be much colder next week with highs not reaching 60 in an early taste of fall, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 76 and west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 54 with a chance for sprinkles between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 78 and northeast winds around 5 mph turning out of the northwest in the morning.

There’s a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. overnight Saturday into Sunday, with a low around 58.

Sunday’s forecast features an 80% chance for showers and storms, with a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible, a high near 81 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 30% Sunday night and Labor Day; 60% Monday night, with a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible; 70% Tuesday; 60% Tuesday night and Wednesday; 30% Wednesday night; and 20% Thursday.