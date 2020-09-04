 Skip to main content
Nice Labor Day weekend for southern Wisconsin, but much colder next week

National Weather Service forecast graphic 9-4-20
National Weather Service

Southern Wisconsin will enjoy a nice Labor Day weekend with highs cracking 80, but it will be much colder next week with highs not reaching 60 in an early taste of fall, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Friday, look for sunny skies, a high near 76 and west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 54 with a chance for sprinkles between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., Saturday should be sunny, with a high near 78 and northeast winds around 5 mph turning out of the northwest in the morning.

There’s a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. overnight Saturday into Sunday, with a low around 58.

Sunday’s forecast features an 80% chance for showers and storms, with a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible, a high near 81 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms are 30% Sunday night and Labor Day; 60% Monday night, with a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible; 70% Tuesday; 60% Tuesday night and Wednesday; 30% Wednesday night; and 20% Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Monday, cloudy Tuesday, and mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 73, 62, 58 and 63, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 64, 56, 50 and 46.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a nice weekend followed by much cooler weather, with storms developing late Saturday night, a few storms Sunday, isolated storms Sunday night, showers Monday night, scattered showers Tuesday, showers Tuesday night, scattered showers Wednesday, and showers Wednesday night.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 76, 78, 79, 77, 65, 58 and 63, and overnight lows around 55, 61, 63, 55, 47 and 45.

Thursday’s high in Madison was 76 at 12:30 p.m., 1 degree below the normal high and 16 degrees below the record high of 92 for Sept. 3, set in 1939 and 1960.

Thursday’s low in Madison was 54 at 11:42 p.m., 1 degree below the normal low and 16 degrees above the record low of 38 for Sept. 3, set in 1974.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.2 inches, 0.14 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 29.35 inches, 4.19 inches above normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 3 is 1.03 inches in 1870 and 1953.

Photos: Recalling Madison's snowiest-ever winter in 2007-08

