South-central’s run of nice December weather will come to a frigid end for Wisconsin next week, following a storm system that may bring rain and snow to the area Sunday night into Tuesday, according to forecasters.
Highs predicted to be in the mid-40s on Sunday and mid-30s on Monday will fall to the teens by Tuesday, with lows plummeting to the single digits.
In Madison on Thursday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 42 and south winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 28, Friday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 33 and north winds at 5 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Friday into Saturday around 22, Saturday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 39 and southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation 20% for rain Sunday night, 50% for rain before 7 a.m. Monday, then rain and snow from 7 a.m. through 4 p.m., then snow after 4 p.m., 50% for snow Monday night, and 20% for snow Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Sunday and Monday, mostly cloudy Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday, with highs near 45, 36, 19 and 14, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 33, 34, 15 and 3.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts warm-for-December weather into the weekend, a possible few light rain showers Sunday, possible light mixed precipitation Sunday night, changing to possible light snow Monday into Monday night, followed by much colder weather.
Tsaparis said highs should fall from the 30s and 40s through Monday to the teens by Wednesday, and lows from the 20s and 30s to the single digits Tuesday and Wednesday nights.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 42 at 2:37 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal high and 19 degrees below the record high of 61 for Dec. 4, set in 2017.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 29 at 11:35 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal low and 44 degrees above the record low of 15 below for Dec. 4, set in 1886.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.04 inches, 0.25 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 44.9 inches of precipitation, 11.87 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 4 is 0.97 inches, set in 1973.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 0.2 inches, 1.4 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 15.9 inches, 10.2 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 4 is 5.7 inches, set in 2016.