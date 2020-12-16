Next storm chance for southern Wisconsin overnight Friday into Saturday

Next 12 Hours
Quiet weather will continue for southern Wisconsin, with the next storm chance featuring possible rain and snow, changing to snow overnight Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 30 and northeast winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 22, Thursday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 and north winds around 5 mph becoming calm.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 19, Friday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 38 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.
There’s a 40% chance precipitation overnight Friday into Saturday, in the form of rain and snow between midnight and 4 a.m., then snow after 4 a.m., mixing with rain after 11 a.m., then gradually ending, the Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, with highs near 36, 36, 41 and 34, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 30, 22, 28 and 23.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible passing flurry Wednesday, a possible light mix Friday night into Saturday, a possible flurry or sprinkle Monday, and possible light snow late Tuesday night.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 28, 31, 36, 35, 35, 40 and 36, and overnight lows around 18, 18, 29, 24, 29 and 26.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 23 at 11:59 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 29 degrees below the record high of 52 for Dec. 15, set in 2011.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 5 at 4:47 a.m., 11 degrees below the normal low and 21 degrees above the record low of 16 below for Dec. 15, set in 1901.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s December and meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.53 inches, 0.46 inches below normal. For the year, Madison has received 38.32 inches of precipitation, 4.59 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Dec. 15 is 1.57 inches, set in 1971.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s December and meteorological winter total stayed at 6.4 inches, 0.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 8.7 inches, 2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Dec. 15 is 13.2 inches, set in 1987.
Madison’s snow depth is 5 inches.
Photos: Remembering Madison's Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011
