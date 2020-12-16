Next storm chance for southern Wisconsin overnight Friday into Saturday

Quiet weather will continue for southern Wisconsin, with the next storm chance featuring possible rain and snow, changing to snow overnight Friday into Saturday, according to forecasters.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 30 and northeast winds around 5 miles per hour, the National Weather Service said.

After an overnight low around 22, Thursday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 30 and north winds around 5 mph becoming calm.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 19, Friday’s forecast features mostly cloudy skies, a high near 38 and south winds at 10 to 15 mph.

There’s a 40% chance precipitation overnight Friday into Saturday, in the form of rain and snow between midnight and 4 a.m., then snow after 4 a.m., mixing with rain after 11 a.m., then gradually ending, the Weather Service said.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, with highs near 36, 36, 41 and 34, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 30, 22, 28 and 23.